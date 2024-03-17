Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price at $36.80

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

