Brokerages Set Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Target Price at $24.13

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 49.0% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 11,304,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,084 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after buying an additional 1,116,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $44,561,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $27,552,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

