Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Director A. Randall Thoman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after buying an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 841,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

View Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.