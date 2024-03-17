Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Relx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Several analysts have commented on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

