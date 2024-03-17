Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 5,787 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 262.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 222,350 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ORIX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Stock Performance

NYSE:IX opened at $107.19 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

