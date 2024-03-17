Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $754.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

