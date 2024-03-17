Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 17,666 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.66 and its 200 day moving average is $279.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

