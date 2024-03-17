Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,620 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

BNTX stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

