Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,874. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 4,010,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

