Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 62,189 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $56.22. 3,952,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

View Our Latest Report on CTLT

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.