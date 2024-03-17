Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Equifax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,604. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

