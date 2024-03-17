Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,840,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,177. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

