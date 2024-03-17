Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.71. 624,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average is $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.