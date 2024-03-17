Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 50,377,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,140,607. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

