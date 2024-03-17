Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $226.98. 1,856,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

