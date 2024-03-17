Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after buying an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 715,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 268,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.92. 685,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,114. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

