Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,798 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 39,062 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after buying an additional 714,008 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 100,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 52,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

PK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 3,368,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,096. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 217.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

