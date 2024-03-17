Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,736 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after buying an additional 798,662 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ESI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

View Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.