Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,291 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of STZ traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.64. 2,421,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

