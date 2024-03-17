Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,185 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,318. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

View Our Latest Report on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.