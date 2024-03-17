Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

