BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) is First International Bank & Trust’s 9th Largest Position

First International Bank & Trust lowered its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 686,198 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

