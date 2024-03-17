BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLW. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.00. 43,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,402. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

