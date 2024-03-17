BitShares Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $749,593.76 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

