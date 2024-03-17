Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $25.55 million and $144,191.05 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00115712 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018108 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002926 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.