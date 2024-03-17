BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Trading Up 2.3%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 182,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 303,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

BHP Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

