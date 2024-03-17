Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,447.40

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,447.40 ($31.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,766 ($35.44). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,710 ($34.72), with a volume of 896,862 shares changing hands.

Bellway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.54, a P/E/G ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,729.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,449.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellway

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($33.80) per share, with a total value of £29,835.78 ($38,226.50). Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

