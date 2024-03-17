Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 14th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 137,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The company has a market capitalization of $713.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. On average, analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BELFB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 757.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.