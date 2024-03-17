Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $129.68

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €129.68 ($142.51) and traded as high as €137.00 ($150.55). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €135.20 ($148.57), with a volume of 280,529 shares traded.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €136.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €129.75. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

