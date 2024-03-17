Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 2.6 %

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.14. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.