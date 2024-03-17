Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

EL stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

