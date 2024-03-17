Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Articles

