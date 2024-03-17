Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
