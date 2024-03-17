BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.76

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.76 and traded as high as $154.96. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $154.96, with a volume of 974 shares.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.90.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 39.36%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

