BBB Foods Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on March 20th (NYSE:TBBB)

BBB Foods’ (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 20th. BBB Foods had issued 33,660,589 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $589,060,308 based on an initial share price of $17.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TBBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

BBB Foods stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. BBB Foods has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

