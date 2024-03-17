Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 4,185 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after acquiring an additional 325,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.