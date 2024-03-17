Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 288 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $334.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.