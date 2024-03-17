Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

