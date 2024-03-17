Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.29.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
