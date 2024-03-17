Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 80 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.06% of WEX worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $232.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.89 and its 200-day moving average is $195.65. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $381,345.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,862.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $381,345.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $388,862.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,825. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

