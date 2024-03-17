Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $492.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.86. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.