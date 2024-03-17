Bath Savings Trust Co Has $23.42 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 2.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $200.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.81 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

