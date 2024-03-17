Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $179.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

