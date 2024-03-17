Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after buying an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $535.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.90.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.90.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

