Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Shares of 22,959 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

