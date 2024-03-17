Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,548 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.