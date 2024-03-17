Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,548 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXFree Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

