Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Short Interest Update

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. 3,715,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.