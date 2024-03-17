Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.76

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.76 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 562,439 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSE. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.40) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Base Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

About Base Resources

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.74. The stock has a market cap of £67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

