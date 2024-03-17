Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) SVP James E. Apostolides Sells 10,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

