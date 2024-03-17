Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

