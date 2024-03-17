Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $404.31 million and approximately $16.97 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000567 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -13.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $16,346,795.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.