B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 80.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $537.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.54. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

